Singer-actress Alison Sudol returns to her first love — music — with two new, very personal albums

Five years is an eternity for a young artist, but then she found unexpected success as an actress, first with a recurring role in Season 1 of “Transparent,” and now, more spectacularly, as the magical, empathetic Queenie in the “Fantastic Beasts” series of Harry Potter prequels. Her life in the J.K. Rowling universe is in full swing with the recent release of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but she’s also back as a musician with two EPs: the just-released “Moon” and, in early 2019, “Moonlite.”