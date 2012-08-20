Advertisement

Tony Scott: Reaction on Twitter to the director's death

Aug 19, 2012 | 10:07 PM
Film director Tony Scott jumped to his death from the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro on Sunday afternoon, officials say. He was 68. His death stunned Hollywood. Scott's family -- which includes his brother, noted director Ridley Scott -- has asked for privacy. Divers found Scott's body hours after jump | PHOTOS: Tony Scott's life and career
Advertisement
Advertisement