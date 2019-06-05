California Sounds: New music from Deb Never, Sublime with Rome and Rhye

Milosh, who formed Rhye with producer Robin Hannibal but now works it as a solo project, is best known for his breathy, androgynous contralto. Rhye’s 2013 hits, “The Fall” and “Open,” could have been mistaken for Sade B-sides, but on “Spirit” Milosh loosens the structures and cuts back on percussion. The closest thing to a beat on “Wicked Dreams” is the sound of piano hammers striking notes. The mummer of rhythm that drives “Malibu Nights” could be a lover’s heartbeat. Like the late Talk Talk singer Mark Hollis’ only solo album, “Spirit” offers lessons in musical restraint and ways in which whispers can sometimes overwhelm even the loudest howls.