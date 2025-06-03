Sabrina Carpenter confirms new music: ‘Manchild’ goes live on Thursday

Sabrina Carpenter dropped a teaser first and later confirmed the release of the new single Tuesday.

Sabrina Carpenter is at it again.

The “Please Please Please” singer, 26, on Tuesday announced the release of a new single, “Manchild.”

“This one’s about you!!” she wrote on Instagram, also noting its Thursday release date alongside a “special” 7” vinyl record, available now.

The photo from the announcement post comes from a Monday teaser video that left fans with plenty of questions about the star’s upcoming plans. Now, they certainly have an answer.

The video, posted to both Instagram and X, shows Carpenter in mini denim shorts standing next to a brown suitcase. As a truck approaches, she attempts to hitchhike from the side of a desert road, only to strike out. The clip remains inaudible until the very end, when audio of her laughing and saying “oh boy” interrupts the silence.

Shortly after the teaser, new music was all but confirmed to be on the way as a fan account for Carpenter said billboards had been spotted on I-69 in Texas that could be attributed to the singer.

“I swear they choose me, I’m not choosing them,” one reads.

“Hey men!” says another, with a third adding, “Manchild.”

Another fan pointed out further evidence: an “SC” logo in the bottom left corner of one of the billboards.

Carpenter has had a successful year, picking up two Grammy awards in February. She won pop solo performance for “Espresso” and pop vocal album for “Short n’ Sweet.”

But she’s not only been recognized for her talents in the studio and on stage — she also commenced this year’s Pride Month by signing an open letter from the Trevor Project. It called for the protection of federal funding dedicated to LGBTQ+ suicide prevention measures.

“We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country,” the letter, also signed by the likes of Dua Lipa and Pedro Pascal, read. “As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: We must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.”