The long journey of ‘Amazing Grace,’ the film document of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 gospel recording sessions

“After Aretha died, one of the TV stations came out to interview me, and I had a chance to go back to the church,” he said. “This chill just came over me and ran through my body like it just happened yesterday. I showed them, ‘This is where I was standing,’ and I remembered having this feeling [at the time] that this place will never be the same again because of the intensity of the music. Aretha just turned it upside down.”