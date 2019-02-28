Music picks: Sharon Van Etten, Ladytron and more

It’s been four years since we last heard from one of Americana’s boldest voices, but Sharon Van Etten has kept plenty busy. She went back to school, had a kid, appeared in Netflix’s “The OA,” and collaborated with David Lynch on his “Twin Peaks” revival. Somehow — or maybe because of it all — she found time to write a new album. “Remind Me Tomorrow” skips reflecting on the past in favor of exploring presence, delving head-on into the dark spirit and tender recklessness the artist has previously relegated to the fringes of her music. Van Etten’s show at the Ace will also feature an opening set from rising U.K. songstress Nilüfer Yanya. Tickets are sold out but can be found starting around $60 on secondary sites. The Theater at the Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, 8 p.m., Friday.