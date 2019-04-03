Music Picks: Dilly Dally and Universal Eyes with Kim Gordon among L.A.’s must-see shows

We love a good ol’ fashioned concert as much as the next person. That said, the week ahead in L.A. music is a welcome reminder that the best live gigs are often the most unconventional, blurring the lines between music, film and design, and the spaces in which we experience them.
With spring’s arrival, it’s time to get out, get weird, and embrace the unfamiliar.
Dilly Dally
Toronto’s favorite misfits are back, rising from near-collapse due to exhaustion in the wake of its breakout success after a critically acclaimed, Juno-nominated debut. Its latest release, “Heaven,” features a fresh batch of rough-hewn melodies and raspy-throated conviction.
It’s a welcome return, as the band’s live set is always a thrill. Firecracker vocalist Katie Monks takes on themes of sex, power, optimism and doubt with reckless gusto, backed by volatile riffs and rhythms that’ll keep you on your toes. Advance tickets are $18. The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rock on Film Presents: ‘Stop Making Sense’
Most concert films serve as mementos, souvenirs to relive a night out. But more than 35 years after its release, Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense” remains an experience.
Makes sense, then, that the Wiltern is hosting a screening of the Talking Heads’ 1983 concert at the Pantages, complete with an open dance floor, themed cocktails and photo opps. Demme, who died two years ago this month, captured the energy and artistry of the band’s groundbreaking theatrics through his own joy as a fan. Stick around after for a conversation with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and The Times’ Randy Lewis, who will also be introducing a screening of “New Wave: Dare to Be Different,” a short doc about the New Wave movement featuring Talking Heads. Tickets start at $15. Giant suits encouraged. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Thursday.
J. Pera Designs Presents “Fractals and Fragments”
L.A.-based J. Pera Designs draws inspiration for its striking surface work from juxtaposing practices that shape our cultural environment. Here, principal designer Jill Zachman reimagines the studio’s central philosophies for a one-off, live multimedia performance. The night will feature local talent in sound, dance, contemporary art and design, including SFV Acid + The Valley Sound DJ Collective, No One Art House and Kev Zhu. Free, but RSVP encouraged as capacity is limited. Navel, 1611 S. Hope St., 7 p.m. Thursday.
Universal Eyes with Kim Gordon
Since its 2001 breakout “Dread,” Michigan’s Wolf Eyes has remained a galvanizing force in art music, eking out new frontiers of sound with an ever-evolving slate of projects and collaborators. Universal Eyes sees members Nate Young and John Olson (aka Inzane Johnny of Instagram fame) taking inspiration from their roots. The name is a nod to their projects Universal Indians and Wolf Eyes, and also features like-minded Y2K-era collaborators Gretchen Gonzales and Aaron Dilloway. This one-night-only iteration of the project brings the great Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth fame into the fold for an evening of multiple sets spanning rock, jazz, noise and whatever the heck else they choose. Tickets start at $20. Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Drive, 8 p.m. Friday.
Jazz Tracks at Union Station
The free Jazz Tracks at Union Station has won a reputation for showcasing the genre’s next generation. Grammy-nominated trumpeter Christian Scott leads the pack, alongside Ryan Cross’ Jazz Eclectic, Aaron Shaw and Black Nile, vocalist Sara Gazarek and host LeRoy Downs of KJazz (88.1).
The evening, which celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month in partnership with Metro Art, also features a gallery from jazz photography great Ave Pildas, an exhibit of jazz memorabilia from journalist/historian Sean O’Connell, merchandise, poetry and a lounge space, all within the confines of Union Station’s Historic Ticket Hall. Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., 4 p.m. Saturday.