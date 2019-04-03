Music Picks: Dilly Dally and Universal Eyes with Kim Gordon among L.A.’s must-see shows

Makes sense, then, that the Wiltern is hosting a screening of the Talking Heads’ 1983 concert at the Pantages, complete with an open dance floor, themed cocktails and photo opps. Demme, who died two years ago this month, captured the energy and artistry of the band’s groundbreaking theatrics through his own joy as a fan. Stick around after for a conversation with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and The Times’ Randy Lewis, who will also be introducing a screening of “New Wave: Dare to Be Different,” a short doc about the New Wave movement featuring Talking Heads. Tickets start at $15. Giant suits encouraged. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., 7 p.m. Thursday.