The party's over, as hip-hop lifers People Under the Stairs talk calling it quits

While the other kids they knew only cared about new releases, they could play each other old jazz cuts or weird records they found. “Where I grew up, there was the negative, and I had the positive, which was my music,” says Double K. “I was surrounded by the negativity, the things going on in the streets, the stuff that I thought that I wanted to be a part of. I decided that this was more important. I just holed up in my room, listening to music, and then I met this dude and I had somebody else to listen to music with.”