Cardi B closed Rolling Loud with a celebratory set, until Offset committed a made-for-social-media moment gone wrong

“We were told she was going to have a guest star during her set, that it was going to be [Offset’s full group] Migos, but we didn’t know anything about that stunt” said Rolling Loud’s co-founder Tariq Cherif, the day after the festival. “We’re getting blamed as if we conspired to do this, and I just want to make it clear that we did not. Cardi’s management was in on it, it had nothing to do with the festival. The artist is in full control of the stage and they determine who gets on and off.”