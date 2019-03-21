How Tamaryn learned to no longer care about being a 'loser band person'

“I have no regrets about any of my music,” she says. “But any type of desperation is the biggest reason I wouldn't want to make music. It's supposed to be a sacred thing that you can use as a tool to understand the world. Why would you want to diminish that by forcing yourself to be anything other than your purest essence? We humans have so few things. We have to slave away, pay the bills, try to understand mating and power dynamics — that's a nightmare. What do we have? We have animals and we have art. We gotta keep it safe.”