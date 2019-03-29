Advertisement

Check out and enjoy the ride: ‘The Beach Bum’ riffs on classic stoner films

By Los Angeles Times | L.A. Times Studios
Mar 29, 2019 | 9:45 AM
Director Harmony Korine returns with his newest movie, The Beach Bum. (Michael Nagle / For The Times)

Six years after “Spring Breakers,” Harmony Korine is back with a new film, “The Beach Bum,” out now in theaters. The wildly creative filmmaker and fine artist is a teller of modern-day tall tales, something of a cross between a burnout Mark Twain and an Andy Warhol of the Florida Keys. Korine talks with L.A. Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) about how he’s skirting autobiography in his work, the casting choices he made for “The Beach Bum” — like Matthew McConaughey, Martin Lawrence, Snoop Dog and Jimmy Buffett — and how he feels about being a perennial Hollywood outsider.

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from "The Beach Bum."
Matthew McConaughey in a scene from "The Beach Bum." (Atsushi Nishijima / Neon / Vice)

But first, The Times' Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) spoke with the showrunners of the recently canceled Netflix show, “One Day at a Time.”

Emotions — and opinions — were strong. Is diversity and inclusiveness really happening in Hollywood? Does the cancellation signal that the American Latinx experience is close to being erased from the airwaves?

What happens when a show is more than just a show?
