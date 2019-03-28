Review: McConaughey gives Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’ its boozy, woozy pleasures

It helps, of course, that the two are rich enough to be able to afford long stretches of time apart and open enough to spend that time as they wish. But if they can seem like jokey One Percent bohemian caricatures — the kind of people who have sex outdoors in frilly pink bathrobes while their servants maneuver around them unperturbed — their marriage of convenience is also one of real, complicated feeling. Minnie knows Moondog better than anyone, himself included. This becomes all too clear when circumstances suddenly change and he finds himself cut off from her fortune unless he can finish his latest novel.