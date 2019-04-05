I don’t want to be buried in a ‘Pet Sematary’

The master himself, Stephen King, has said “Pet Sematary” “is a scary movie. Be warned.”
It explores grief, emotion, guilt and love. You could say it’s a family film — in a terrifying, don’t bring your little ones kind of way.
LA Times film writer Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) is joined by one of “Pet Sematary’s” stars — actress and filmmaker Amy Seimetz — who talks about elevating a horror picture to an art film, creating female characters typically not seen on screen, and finding your own people in the indie film world.
Then, fans of iconic Broadway and the movie musical: We have your number. Olsen talks to Andy Blankenbuehler, the choreographer of Hamilton, who also choreographed “Fosse/Verdon,” the new FX miniseries that chronicles the creative and romantic partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.