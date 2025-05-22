2025 Emmy predictions: best actress, limited series or TV movie

Cristin Milioti is way out in front, the only actress named on all ballots for limited series/TV movie actress and the only unanimous No. 1 pick in Round 1 across all major categories.

Michelle Williams is a solid second, receiving some keen support from the panel, but Milioti’s rising crime boss with a brutal origin story has stolen the BuzzMeter’s heart.

“If there’s any justice in this world,” declares Lorraine Ali, “Cristin Milioti will make the cut for her portrayal of Mafia daughter/complex villain Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin.’” “As ‘The Penguin’s’ feral villain, Cristin Milioti has been a shoo-in for this race for quite a while,” assures Tracy Brown.

“Cristin Milioti brought arguably the tour de force of the year in ‘The Penguin.’ Give her her trophy,” says Trey Mangum, though he adds, “Rashida Jones’ episode [of ‘Black Mirror’] ripped me to bits. It’s one of the best things I’ve seen her in.”

As do several panelists, Matt Roush touts both Milioti and Williams: “Cristin Milioti literally scorched the screen. Michelle Williams’ bold, raw performance in ‘Dying for Sex’ as a sexually adventurous cancer patient is equally impressive.”

Glenn Whipp says, “ ‘Babygirl’ plus terminal illness doesn’t sound promising, but ‘Dying for Sex’ upends cancer tropes left and right and is anchored by a terrific Michelle Williams.”

Renée Zellweger has a chance to match a rare feat, says Kristen Baldwin: “Back in the 1980s, Eileen Brennan earned Oscar and Emmy nominations for playing the same character: ‘Private Benjamin’s’ Capt. Doreen Lewis” — which the two-time Oscar winner could do this year for reprising Bridget Jones in “Mad About the Boy.”

1. Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

2. Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

3. Renée Zellweger, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”

4. (tie) Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

4. (tie) Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”

6. Kaitlyn Dever, “Apple Cider Vinegar”

7. (tie) Julianne Moore, “Sirens”

7. (tie) Viola Davis, “G20”

9. (tie) Lola Petticrew, “Say Nothing”

9. (tie) Ruth Negga, “Presumed Innocent”

