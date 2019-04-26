‘Avengers: Endgame,’ time for the curtain call

Eleven years, 22 films, nearly $19 billion and counting at the global box office: “Avengers: Endgame” is finally in theaters, bringing to a close a chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It’s been a big emotional investment for fans, and judging by the reaction of some of its stars, it’s been one for the actors as well.
Meanwhile, over the course of the franchise, MCU’s long-form storytelling has redefined Hollywood.
Fans have had a lengthy relationship with these characters. Are they ready for the endgame?
Today’s episode is in two parts: The first is spoiler-free, but that is followed by a section for people who have seen the film. So listen for the cues and come back to take it all in, both before and after your trip to the theater. There’s a lot to process.
Let’s listen in.
SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers start at 18:10!