The teenage wasteland in HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

HBO is pushing the envelope with its new teen-centered drama, "Euphoria." Sex influenced by pornography, wanton drug use, aimless youth: It’s a horror movie for parents.
But is it a fair representation of the 9/11 generation — the first set of kids to come of age with smartphones perpetually in tow?
Host Mark Olsen (@IndieFocus) talks with Times TV reporter @villarrealy.
On a lighter note, Olsen also talks with @cashleelee and @thefilmgoer about the return of "Younger," the hit romantic dramedy back for its sixth season. With its deep fan base, the TV Land series seems to have cracked the code for keeping appointment television relevant in a streaming world.