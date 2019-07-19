What’s on TV This Week, July 21-27: ‘V.C. Andrews’ Heaven,’ ‘Rome in Love’ and more

SUNDAY

A college student doesn’t like the looks of her mother’s new man friend in the new thriller “My Stepfather’s Secret.” With Vanessa Marcil and Eddie McClintock. 8 p.m. Lifetime

See who gets pushed down the steps this time in the Season 2 finale of the soapy drama “Big Little Lies.” With Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep. 9 p.m. HBO

The new docu-special “Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the Blitzkrieg” details the German military’s plans to send soldiers into battle all hopped up on methamphetamine during WWII. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new series “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” dispatches the celebrity chef to parts unknown in search of unusual eats. First stop: Peru. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

MONDAY

The new special “Tiger Woods — Chasing History” profiles the champion golfer who fell from grace with the game but then recently found himself on the comeback trail. 5, 7 and 10 p.m. Golf Channel

Loose lips sink ships: “The Men Tell All” about Hannah and each other in this special episode of “The Bachelorette.” 8 p.m. ABC

A young Yazidi woman speaks about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of the Islamic State in filmmaker Alexandria Bombach’s 2018 documentary “On Her Shoulders” on a new “POV.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The 2019 documentary “The Great Mother” profiles an activist who has served as legal guardian for hundreds of children born in the U.S. to parents who are undocumented. 9 p.m. Starz

Cute couple: Fan favorites Chantel and Pedro from the reality series “90 Day Fiancé” return in their very own spinoff, “The Family Chantel.” 9:59 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers from an earlier edition of “The Bachelorette” get in on the home-renovation game in the new series “Cash Pad.” 7 and 9 p.m. CNBC

“Who Killed Garrett Phillips?” That is the mystery that filmmaker Liz Garbus seeks to solve as she investigates the brutal 2011 murder of a 12-year-old boy in this new two-night true-crime documentary. 8 p.m. HBO; concludes Wed.

When disaster strikes, the “Cajun Navy” sails in to make the save in this new docu-series about the all-volunteer rescue service born in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

WEDNESDAY

It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your data is? The new documentary “The Great Hack” dives into the 2018 scandal involving Facebook and the British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Anytime, Netflix

See how our forebears might have perceived humankind’s place in the cosmos as they gazed up into the heavens in the new three-part series “Ancient Skies.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Nova” surveys “The Planets” of our solar system in this special five-part series. First up: Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Well, the “South Side” of Chicago is the baddest part of town, and if you go down there, you better just beware of this new workplace sitcom shot on location in the Windy City. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

THURSDAY

“Battlestar Galactica’s” Katee Sackhoff suits up for a different sort of interstellar mission in the new sci-fi series “Another Life.” With Selma Blair and “Supergirl’s” Tyler Hoechlin. Anytime, Netflix

A five-film salute to the late, great Albert Finney includes the actor opposite Susannah York in the 1963 adaptation of Henry Fielding’s 18th-century novel “Tom Jones.” 7:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

This ain’t their first rodeo: The new unscripted series “The Last Cowboy” follows top riders on the competitive horse-reining circuit. 9 p.m. Paramount Network

The new special “Angel Brinks: The Real Bling” profiles the fashion designer whose A-list clients include hip-hop stars like Rihanna, Cardi B, Missy Elliot and Nicki Minaj. 10 p.m. WE

FRIDAY

Avengers, schmevengers! “The Boys” assemble to take out-of-control superheroes down a peg or two in this darkly comic new series. With Karl Urban, Simon Pegg and Elisabeth Shue. Anytime, Amazon Prime

It’s all fun and games until someone dies a horrible death as the teen-themed supernatural drama “Light as a Feather” launches a second season. Anytime, Hulu

Time served: The prison-set dramedy “Orange Is the New Black” returns for a seventh and final season. With Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Laura Prepon. Anytime, Netflix

“Marshmallows,” rejoice! Kristen Bell is back on the case as the 2004-07 mystery drama “Veronica Mars” returns for an eight-episode fourth season. Anytime, Hulu

“Andi Mack,” we hardly knew ye. After three seasons, the comedy-drama airs its series finale. Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

SATURDAY

The new docu-special “Uncovered: The McMartin Family Trials” recalls the moral panic that ensued following allegations of sexual abuse at a Manhattan Beach preschool in the 1980s. 7 p.m. Oxygen

Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez play “Widows” trying to pull off a heist to pay off their late husbands’ debts in director Steve McQueen’s crackerjack 2018 crime drama. With Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell and Liam Neeson. 7:45 p.m. HBO

“V.C. Andrews’ Heaven” is the first of five new TV-movie adaptations of the “Flowers in the Attic” author’s novels about the severely dysfunctional Casteel family. With Annalise Basso and Julie Benz. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Alimentary! Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective duo “Holmes & Watson” in this clueless 2018 comedy. Ralph Fiennes and Rebecca Hall also star. 8 p.m. Starz

Sir David Attenborough is your guide to flora and fauna in and around Singapore in the new four-part series “Wild City: Singapore.” 9 p.m. BBC America

Italia Ricci (“Designated Survivor”) plays an actress tasked with filling Audrey Hepburn’s shoes in a remake of the 1953 rom-com “Roman Holiday” in the new TV movie “Rome in Love.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A teen (Rhianne Barreto) finds herself the subject of a shocking video making the rounds on social media in director Pippa Bianco’s 2019 drama “Share.” 10 p.m. HBO

