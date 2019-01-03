The Conversation: 'Counterpart's' Nazanin Boniadi on the complexities of playing Middle Eastern roles

There’s more of an awareness of how men treat women and what they demand of women and what's OK and what's not OK. It's still not where it needs to be, but I do feel a shift. Some men come up to me and they say, well, I'm scared and I'm, like, well, I understand, but we've been scared for a very long time. I think it's a matter of opening your heart to why are you scared and maybe ask questions of your your fellow men. There might be one or two incidents where people get wrongfully accused or something gets sensationalized. But having been through a horrific ordeal myself, I can tell you that listening to women matters.