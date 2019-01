The Conversation: 'Counterpart's' Nazanin Boniadi on the complexities of playing Middle Eastern roles

I think it's very self-explanatory. Hopefully, people will just understand sometimes there are personal traumas that you don't ever talk about publicly but you pour it into your work. There are things that have happened in my personal life that I don't feel comfortable publicly discussing, but I found a way to through this show and this role — it's catharsis. There's a trajectory for this character that mirrors mine. I've never been an assassin or a terrorist, but this idea of shedding indoctrination and finding out who you are for me is a strong one. It has been extremely therapeutic for me to be able to put it out into the world through my art as opposed to openly discussing it.