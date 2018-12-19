Robert Lloyd’s best TV of 2018: ‘Lodge 49,’ ‘Random Acts of Flyness’ and Beyoncé’s Coachella stream

Art television. "Random Acts of Flyness," the exuberant, exquisite variety-show magazine of African American life and culture from indie filmmaker and artist Terence Nance, is dense yet fleet, political but mystical and as playful with form as anything outside of Adult Swim. Joe Pera's dry, luminous miniature about an awkward middle-school music teacher in love with the rocks, people and breakfasts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is actually on Adult Swim, but sweeter than its rowdy stablemates, a supposedly informational series that really just wants to tell a story. “Random Acts” review | “Joe Pera” review