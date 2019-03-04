Luke Perry remembers saying goodbye to 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

In this scene, for the umpteenth time, Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth) will (almost) profess their love for each other. Dylan will ask, "How's Matt?," meaning Kelly's boyfriend, and Kelly will say, "He's pretty devastated," because Matt's something-or-other died, and Dylan will say, "The other night. You wanted to know things. But you had to talk to Matt first. I was wondering if you'd done that," and Kelly will say, "Not yet. No," and Dylan will say, "Well, tell him I'm sorry for his loss, will you?," and Kelly will say, "Of course." And then Dylan will go to the door, as if to leave (where is he always going?). He will say, "I talked to David about Donna," and Kelly will ask, "How's he doing?" and Dylan will reply, "He can't figure out how two people so obviously meant for each other can't get together," and then, before he exits, Dylan will add: "And frankly, neither can I."