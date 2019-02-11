Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights: 'I Am the Night' on TNT

By
Feb 10, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Chris Pine stars in a new episode of "I Am the Night" on TNT. (Clay Enos / TNT)

SERIES

Explorer Phil Keoghan visits a hibernating bear’s den in this new episode of the documentary series. 7 p.m. National Geographic

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) convinces Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to hold a yard sale, but when Calvin regrets selling something special he enlists Dave to help him get it back. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the topical comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) steps back from his Green Arrow duties and lets the team take over tracking down a serial killer in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelor The bachelorettes travel to Vietnam's Cam Ranh coast in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) plans to take Nic (Emily VanCamp) out for a romantic Valentine’s Day evening, but when those plans fall through, he gives the reservation away. Manish Dayal, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Jane Leeves also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) have a disagreement at the office and try not to let it become a problem at home. Matt Cook also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Lynn (Christine Adams) works on two of the pod kids in a segregated safe room while Jennifer (China Anne McClain) plots revenge. Cress Williams and Nafessa Williams also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Passage Brad and Amy (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney) strategize an escape plan with the help of an accomplice in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

I Am the Night Jay (Chris Pine) starts to wonder how close he may be to the truth when he gets an unexpected visit from Billis (Yul Vazquez) and the LAPD in this new episode. Connie Nielsen, India Eisley and Jefferson Mays also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Manifest Another non-passenger appears to have come back from the dead, and Ben, Michaela and Saanvi (Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Parveen Kaur) want to know why now and why him. 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Photographer RaMell Ross makes his directorial debut with the new documentary “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” a look at two young African American men living in the “Black Belt” of rural Alabama. 10 p.m. KOCE

Elvis Goes There Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) explores how Oakland, his hometown, has shaped him as a filmmaker. Also Daveed Diggs and filmmaker Boots Riley share how the East Bay has influenced their work in this new episode. Elvis Mitchell hosts. 10 p.m. EPIX

SPECIALS

Our Twinsane Wedding This new one-hour special follows identical twin sisters who not only look alike but also live and work together and are planning to marry identical twin brothers. 10 p.m. TLC

MOVIES

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer’s 2017 documentary focuses on Scotty Bowers, who made a comfortable living as a an escort and sexual procurer to closeted gay celebrities. 9 p.m. Starz

Studio 54 Matt Tyrnauer’s new feature-length documentary goes behind the scenes at Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell’s famous New York club that in the 1970s redefined what nightspots could be, offering a glitzy haven to celebrities and others who wanted to mingle with one another and sometimes exchange designer drugs. 10 p.m. A&E

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tim Tebow (“Night to Shine”); financial advisor Winnie Sun; marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Author Trevor Noah (“It’s Trevor Noah”); Missy Peregrym (“FBI”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“The Passage”); Lena Waithe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Tongue ties; fro-yo; voice secrets; non-surgical tummy tuck; Instagram food trends; mushrooms. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Brendan Fraser; highlights from the Grammys. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Tim Meadows (“Schooled”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show What is in fast-food breakfast sandwiches; filthy coffee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Irene Bueno, Nueva Vista Group. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

L.A. Times Today (Series premiere) Lisa McRee hosts. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Spectrum News 1

Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Writer Stephen Merchant; Metro Boomin and Gunna perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kelsey Grammer; Jay Baruchel; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Debra Messing; Henry Louis Gates Jr.; the Prom performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Aya Cash; GOGGS perform; Michael Malarkey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FS Prime

