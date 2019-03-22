Advertisement

Friday’s TV Highlights: ‘Speechless’ on ABC

By
Mar 21, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Friday’s TV Highlights: ‘Speechless’ on ABC
It's prom night on ABC's "Speechless." With Kyla Kenedy and Mason Cook. (Rick Rowell / ABC)

SERIES

Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) seeks help from an enemy in this new episode. Sullivan Stapleton also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Dynasty Fallon and Sam (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente) struggle to keep a secret hidden, but that’s complicated by the arrival of a mysterious stranger in this new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat When Jessica’s (Constance Wu) college classes begin, she promotes her youngest son, Evan (Ian Chen), to the role of “Vice Mommy” in charge of anything that arises in her absence. Hudson Yang and Randall Park also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing When Rev. Paul (Bill Engvall) calls on Mike (Tim Allen) to teach Sunday school, Mike asks Kyle (Christoph Sanders) to take his place in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless When JJ’s (Micah Fowler) girlfriend (Kayla Maisonet) turns down his invitation to the prom, Ray and Dylan (Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy) come up with a plan to make her jealous. Minnie Driver also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) has her eye on the hottest guy at Shady Meadows (guest star Patrick Duffy), but an unwanted and clingy suitor (guest star Stephen Tobolowsky) keeps interfering with her romantic strategy in this new episode. David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist Cooper (Harry Lennix) puts his reputation on the line to appeal to the White House on Red’s (James Spader) behalf. Megan Boone also stars in the conclusion of this two-part story. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) is caught off-guard when she gets a call from Audra Levine (recurring guest star Rachel Grate), her lifelong personal and professional nemesis, pleading for help with a complicated situation. Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III and Skylar Astin also star in this new episode of the situation comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances The new performance documentary “Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own” celebrates the life and career of the Swedish dramatic soprano who became the face of opera for many from the 1950s through the 1970s, particularly in the vocally challenging operas of Richard Wagner, Richard Strauss and Giacomo Puccini. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri’s revisits some old favorites, including an authentic Italian grocer in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a pizzeria in San Antonio. 9 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

127 Hours Director and co-screenwriter Danny Boyle’s 2010 drama stars James Franco as a carefree climber who faces the challenge of his life after an accident leaves his arm pinned by a boulder. Amber Tamblyn and Kate Mara also star. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Spring cleaning. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Hamill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Judge Craig Mitchell, Skid Row Marathon; Carter Oosterhouse; All American Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Garth Brooks; Keegan-Michael Key; Christina Hendricks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Maddie Corman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Brian White (“Bronx SIU”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Mark Hamill and Tom Cullen; Tony Danza performs. (N) noon KABC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora”); Offset and Travis Scott perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Trump’s remarks about the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); the economy; multiple investigations into the president, his former campaign and the Trump Organization: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Anita Kumar, Politico; Mike Tackett, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Irshad Manji (“Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times”); Larry Charles (“Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy”); pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson; Evelyn Farkas; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Attorney Gloria Allred; former CIA Director David Petraeus; Caroline Heldman, Occidental College; John Thomas. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus; Ilana Glazer; Mikaela Shiffrin; James Veitch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Iowa versus Cincinnati, 9 a.m. CBS; Oklahoma versus Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Northern Kentucky versus Texas Tech, 10:20 a.m. TNT; UC Irvine versus Kansas State, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Colgate versus Tennessee, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Gardner-Webb versus Virginia, noon TRU; Arizona State versus Buffalo, 12:50 p.m. TNT; Oregon versus Wisconsin, 1:20 p.m. TBS; Washington versus Utah State, 3:45 p.m. TNT; North Dakota State versus Duke, 4 p.m. CBS; Georgia State versus Houston, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Liberty versus Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Iona versus North Carolina, 6:15 p.m. TNT; UCF versus VCU, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Ohio State versus Iowa State, 6:45 p.m. TBS; St. Louis versus Virginia Tech, 6:55 p.m. TRU

2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Robert Morris versus Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; First round coverage: 11 a.m. and 1, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. SPST

NHL Hockey The Ducks host the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. FSN

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 17 - 23, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement