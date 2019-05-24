Amy Sedaris channels her vintage aesthetic in her Trump-free analog show ‘At Home’

“I read her book. And then I got rid of it because that’s what she says to do. And I feel like I am surrounded by everything that I really like,” says the actress, who on this spring afternoon is sorting her collection of miniatures — itty-bitty dollhouse furniture, food and accessories she keeps in hand-stenciled jars. There are teensy-weensy bags of potato chips, a stamp-sized portrait of Charles and Diana, a vanity made of matchboxes, even a “cute little syringe.”