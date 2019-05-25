‘Running With Beto’ documentary looks at Texas Senate race

McClinton, now 17, was won over when O’Rourke travelled through a hurricane to meet with him and other survivors to talk about gun violence. He had assumed it would be photo op — “they just want crying kids in the background with Beto, hugging him” — but he took notes, asked about their experiences with trauma, and knew all their names. “We all know that his heart is pure and genuine, and that he really is not doing this to further his own career it's really to spread a message of unity, love, and just betterment,” said McClinton, who is now running for city council in Houston. ”I’m pretty sure I’ve found my niche.”