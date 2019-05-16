George Clooney resisted the call to make Hulu's ‘Catch-22.’ Why he changed his mind

“Henry said, ‘Listen, you're not going to get the part. You're just wrong for it; but you're terrific. You're going to do great. Don't worry about it.’ And I walked home, and I called my agent, and he goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I didn't get the job.’ And he said, ‘Why are you so happy?’ And I said, ‘Henry Winkler told me I'm going to be all right.’ So I remember what it’s like to go on a big audition with your heart on your sleeve.”