Why Joseph Heller’s ‘Catch-22’ is a relevant antiwar satire in the age of Trump

“Even with most minor male characters in ‘Catch 22,’ I can see their baggy trousers, droopy mustaches or their hands,” says Straight. “What I don’t see is the wrist of that poor nurse who takes everyone’s temperature. I never see her shoulder or whether her ankles were swollen from walking. Instead, Yossarian puts a hand up her skirt and another guy grabs her bosoms. And I thought, why is this all she gets? She never gets to have the moment when she turns her head to look at someone’s thermometer reading and you can see the curve of her eyebrow. That’s all I wanted.”