No one is more surprised by ‘Chernobyl’s’ success than creator Craig Mazin

It was something that I had been asking for since the beginning.... I said, “By the way, full disclosure, I want to be able to offer full disclosure, so when we do the show, I want there to be a companion piece” — at that point, I had been podcasting for a bit myself — “where we talk about the changes that had to be made.” Because so much of what this is about is truth and narrative and needing to be accountable to truth, and I don’t think that talking openly about what needed to change so that we could tell the story is going to diminish the story. I think the opposite. ... HBO had this big teleconference meeting: “What will this be about?” And I’m sitting there giggling, like, “I’m pretty sure what it’s about is, we’re going to talk about the show, and I’m going to talk about the show and I’m going to talk about what’s accurate and what changed and why. That’s it. There’s nothing complicated about this one.” Again, I have to tell you, I was pretty sure that no one was going to listen to it. I just thought this was something that I was doing because it was the right thing to do. And I don’t think anybody at HBO felt like this was a huge promotional opportunity. Theoretically, one ad on the side of one bus in New York will do more to promote the show than this thing.