In 'The Other Two,' former 'SNL' writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider send-up social media stardom

Their method may not have been efficient, but it seems to have worked. The writers, now 35 years old, revitalized “SNL” with a millennial perspective and sketches that often played to the strengths of the show’s female ensemble. In 2016, they became the youngest head writers in “SNL” history, guiding the show through its highly rated, Emmy-winning 42nd season — a.k.a. the one during which Donald Trump won the election. Kelly was also the first openly gay head writer.