‘Game of Thrones’ recap: With the war at hand, Arya claims a moment of humanity

Bran is a downer. But, as discussed in a later council meeting, he also may be key to the whole thing. Outnumbered by the dead, the strategy for Jon Snow and company hinges on targeting the Night King to kill him and whatever parts of the army he created, and Bran offered that he would be a target for them because the three-eyed raven represents the collective memory of humanity. On top of all that lies ahead for a battle that combines nearly every major character in the show (apart from Cersei, off-screen but leisurely sipping wine back in King’s Landing), Bran will be the bait in a battle with humanity in the balance. No wonder he seems gloomy.