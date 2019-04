10 essential ‘Game of Thrones’ fan films reviewed, the most professional to most lovable

The all-round best of the lot is "The Wild Wolf" (2017, 16 minutes), directed by Ciaran McIlhatton, who can claim an actual "GoT" credit — "camera trainee" — and written by McIlhatton and Shane Gibson, who also stars. It has the benefit of being made close to the source, "with volunteers from the local media circles in Belfast and Northern Ireland to showcase some of the local talent on offer.” The scenery is spectacular; you get a horse, a castle, a river and a passel of background actors, and the Irish accents are come by naturally. We see characters in their youth, along with characters dead before "Game of Thrones" begins, as Brandon Stark (Gibson, with a face fit for HBO), about to marry Catelyn Tully (Elisha Gormley), finds himself in a duel with Petyr Baelish (Curtis Worrell), a.k.a. Littlefinger, who likes her more. The acting is first-rate, there's a good bit of narrative before the swordplay starts, and the swordplay has a dramatic complexity not seen elsewhere.