‘Game of Thrones’ cast reflects on the show’s legacy and most shocking moments

Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont): "Right from when Ned Stark got beheaded, it set a precedent: Expect the unexpected. You can't take anything for granted. Bran's push from the tower, the Red Wedding, the Battle of the Bastards, there's been many twists along the way. Also people who you were really sure were bad guys became people you wanted to back, and vice versa. It's one of the benefits if you've got 80-plus hours of TV that you can allow a real story to evolve. It's also part of the reason people get very attached to series. You bond with the characters and then they surprise you."