After ‘Game of Thrones’: The odds on 7 shows vying to become TV’s next blockbuster

What’s it about? Executive produced by Jon Favreau (“Iron Man”), this much-anticipated series is the first live-action spinoff from the “Star Wars” universe to come to the small screen. True to “Star Wars” tradition, little is known beyond it being set somewhere between the events of “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens” and following “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.” Already there is talk of a second season.