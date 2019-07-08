‘The Detour's’ Jason Jones on how the family that strays together stays crazy-sweet grounded

That's why we have that bit in the first season where I'm being interrogated; it acted as a recap of previous episodes but also let you slowly into a bigger world, and that we were in a lot more trouble than, let's call it, "Vacation: The TV Series." It was always supposed to be here's a regular family, they're on the road on what seems like a normal vacation with its own plot about I've been fired and I'm trying to get my job back, and at the end of the season, it's not about that. It's about my wife, her life. I don't think a lot of shows completely turn the narrative around; a successful show that came out of the gates with a road trip, they'd go on another road trip. I didn't want to give up the road, 'cause that's interesting to me — a family comedy where we're having discussions in our living room every week, I had no interest in shooting that. So the idea was to always keep it moving, and the trope we came up with was we were on the run — unknowingly in the second season and then very knowingly in the third.