Lindy West on turning her memoir into Hulu’s ‘Shrill,’ leaving Twitter and Miss Piggy

The show inhabits this contradictory space where it's a show about being fat but it's also not; the whole point is to not be that. There's more to Annie than that. She has a real life. She has relationships and a career and friendships — all the same complications that everyone has. She just happens to have this added external pressure to change her body and to fix herself. Fat people are the people we really punish for failing to be thin. There's this assumption that, if you can't or don't, you must not be smart enough, you must be lazy, you must be morally deficient. We wanted to provide a counter-example to that.