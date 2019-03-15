Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan bring their funny, unflinching ‘Catastrophe’ to an end

Following the British model of television, Delaney and Horgan write every half-hour episode of “Catastrophe” on their own rather than relying on a staff of writers, a process that takes several months. “We think of each season as a continuum, even though it's busted up into episodes. ‘What's the overall arc that we want to say? What do we want to say about marriage? What do we want to say about love?’ And take it from there.”