Review: Hulu’s ‘Shrill’ offers rare pleasures on the strength of ‘SNL’ star Aidy Bryant

Annie’s work life carries a note of authenticity in showing her unbridled joy at publishing her first story alongside the paper’s drive toward clicks and audience engagement amid the perils of online trolls (West worked at the Stranger in Seattle under editor and activist Dan Savage). “I’m a woman who plays games on the Internet,” shrugs one of her coworkers at the inevitability of such harassment. But beyond all that, it also feels genuinely novel to watch a show well outside the usual touchstones of Los Angeles or New York.