Review: Amazon Prime’s ‘Lorena’ is a fascinating and flawed view of the Bobbitt case

And to be fair, retelling the Bobbitt story in a linear fashion, free of all that sensationalist clutter, is no easy task. She cut his penis in half when he was passed out in bed, then threw it out the car window while fleeing. It was found on the roadside of their Manassas, Va., neighborhood by police and sewed back on by a surgeon. Trials ensued, revealing a history of domestic abuse. She’s ordered to do time in a mental institution while he becomes a national celebrity and then porn star. Their fortunes eventually reverse, and today Gallo’s the star of this production and he’s the cautionary tale.