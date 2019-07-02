Review: It’s not just ‘Stranger Things.’ Two new Netflix sitcoms have a nostalgic streak too

Created by Kevin Hench — who co-created with Cristela Alonzo the 2014 ABC sitcom "Cristela," on which Iglesias had a recurring role — “Mr. Iglesias” is serious, in its way. Issues are raised, points are made. That we are in a history class means there is some cultural criticism: Smartest student Marisol (Cree Cicchino) recaps what they'd covered that year — "Wiped out the indigenous people, oppressed the black, did some good stuff around World War II, and now the sun is setting on our empire." At the same time, it mostly sticks close to the surface. Gabe is a recovering alcoholic, whose dark days are over before we begin; though other characters drink on the job or have what sounds like a gambling problem, these are not subjects for anything but passing jokes, and an episode that seems to be about bullying turns out to be about something else entirely. You are free to count that as shying away from Important Subjects — a dereliction of duty — or as a blessed relief from lines being drawn under them. (I incline toward the latter, while acknowledging the former; the show does work on its own, sunnier terms.)