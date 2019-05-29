Overrated/Underrated: Don’t let ‘Game of Thrones’ overshadow ‘Barry’

The second season of ‘Barry’: You almost have to pity the rest of HBO’s offerings while its dragon show took all the air out of the room. But while fan communities were collecting signatures for a series finale do-over, Bill Hader’s “Barry” was expanding on a promising beginning to become the daring show that made “Game of Thrones” a phenomenon. Answering the question of where the show could go after a first season that stood up as a satisfying story unto itself, “Barry” further explored its main character’s futile efforts to escape his violent past with a dark humor that remained surprising. Just watch Episode 5, which was stolen by a vengeful little girl after a hit goes wrong.