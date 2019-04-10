Advertisement

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey partner for mental health series on Apple

Apr 10, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Oprah Winfrey and Britain's Prince Harry have partnered with Apple for a mental health documentary series. (From left, Tony Avelar / AP; Adrian Dennis / AP)

Oprah Winfrey and Apple’s media monarchy just nabbed a prince.

Winfrey has partnered with Britain’s Prince Harry to create and executive produce a mental health series launching on Apple in 2020.

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, who along with other members of the royal family has been working to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences and advocating for those who suffer from mental illness in silence, have been developing the series for several months.

It appears to be the project Winfrey first mentioned when Apple trotted her out along with several industry heavyweights at the launch of its new streaming service, Apple TV+ last month.
The multipart documentary series “will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” said a Wednesday post on Harry's new Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health - mental fitness - is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry said in the post. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.”

The 34-year-old prince, who said he’s incredibly proud to be working with Winfrey, hopes the series “will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

“Delighted to be partnering with you,” Winfrey wrote in the comments section. “Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!”

Winfrey and Harry’s relationship isn’t new. You’ll recall, the former daytime-TV queen was one of the many celebrity guests at the prince's wedding to “Suits” actress Meghan Markle last year. (The couple is expecting their first child this spring.)

