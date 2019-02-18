Review: Fox's new procedural 'Proven Innocent' tries hard to squeeze 'Serial's' podcast

Like a judge in one episode who keeps insisting that what is highly, highly unlikely is nevertheless still possible, the willing viewer can invent reasons for behavior that seems … highly, highly unlikely. As in the very first scene, when Madeline, in some sketchy neighborhood, comes alone to the door of a person she knows to be a killer in order to ask him for a DNA sample — even after she sees that he's holding a gun. (His reaction may surprise you — something that will happen infrequently as the series goes on.) Or when Levi is called into court as a defendant after having been attacked with a baseball bat. Or Bodie goes undercover as a recruit in the Chicago fire department to ask questions whose answers he might have found on Google.