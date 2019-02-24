Review: ‘London Kills’ expands the reach of Acorn TV and British detective dramas

And given that tortured pasts and messy present-day circumstances are the bedrock of all good British detective series, "London Kills" is off to a good start. The homicides in each episode appear unrelated until a common thread emerges that leads back to a mystery involving the missing wife of lead detective David Bradford (Hugo Speer of “Britannia,” “The Full Monty” and “Father Brown”). He’s haunted by her unexplained absence and the multiple affairs he had that may have contributed to the unfortunate situation. But no, the brooding, defensive and curt professional doesn’t want to talk about it.