'Russian Doll': Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland dissect their trippy Netflix comedy

Headland: I am going to say something that's a little controversial: I’ve noticed as a human woman, when I end up doing press, I'm consistently reminded of how my work is like something else. It feels like they really want to remind me that this genre already exists, and that it was already done by a man. And I'm, like, “Yes I know. I'm very aware of that stuff.” When “Breaking Bad” comes out, no one's, like, “You know, Jenji [Kohan] already did this with ‘’Weeds.’ ” When “The Sopranos” debuts, they don't go, "I'm so sorry, David Chase. We already did ‘Goodfellas.’ ”