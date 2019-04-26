‘The Red Line’ will move you to tears and make a star of Aliyah Royale

Dramatically, however, the series can be something of a dogpile of worthiness and uplift: "You are the direct result of every decision ever made by every person who's ever come before you," Daniel tells his class early in the series. "We are all the children of a million hopes and it's our responsibility to act upon our own hopes." (The series actually ends with a speech: “Call me a crazy optimist but if we can get Chicago right then maybe we can get America right.”) More than one genuinely moving moment has to fight against an inspirational pop song creeping in from below, in case you do not feel sufficiently inspired.