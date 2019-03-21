Watch the tearful moment the ‘Queer Eye’ cast reunited with a fan favorite

Everyone’s favorite Fab Five woke up bright and early to share some behind-the-scenes scoops on live TV.
On Thursday’s episode of “Good Morning America,” the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” whose Season 3 launched last week, talked candidly about the show’s evolution and their own changing dynamic.
“How are things better now than they were when you first started the show?” host Michael Strahan asked the quintet.
“I’d say a big part is our relationship,” said Karamo Brown, the series’ culture expert. “When we met a year ago, we were strangers and we were still getting to know each other.” Now, he added, the five have “better chemistry” and a clearer identity.
Asked how different it is working with men and women — a shift from the original show, which focused on transforming men who identified as straight —fashionista Tan France said women “emote so much easier … like, that connection is instant.”
“I get to play with hair color a lot more now, which is fun,” grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness added.
“But overall it’s just more diversity, so I think it’s just more stories to tell, so it’s only a good thing,” food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski said.
Before the show’s end, the Fab Five were reunited with Mama Tammye Hicks, a beloved participant from Season 2, who appeared in a live video to emotional words to share with the men.
“Babies, I just want to say Mama is so grateful. Not only did you transform my life, you transformed my family’s, a whole community … and for that I am eternally grateful,” she said as Van Ness wiped tears from his eyes.
She then surprised them with a live appearance and read an emotional passage from her journal. Watch the whole segment above.