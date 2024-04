Where to live in L.A. for the cleanest air | Your Best L.A.: Sustain

Despite tremendous progress in reducing air pollution over the last several decades, many Californians live in communities with unhealthy levels of smog. L.A. Times air quality reporter Tony Briscoe shows us what areas to avoid when searching for a place to live in Los Angeles and how we can be part of the solution to cleaner air in L.A.