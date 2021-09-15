Advertisement
Share
Climate & Environment

Most nations fall far short in plans to curb warming, report finds

An aerial view of a hazy sky shows smoke rising from smokestacks.
Smoke and steam rise from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi Thermal Power Plant in western China.
(Mark Schiefelbein / Associated Press)
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press
Share

Nearly every nation is coming up short — most of them far short — in their efforts to fight climate change, and the world is unlikely to hold warming to the internationally agreed-upon limit, according to a new scientific report.

The Gambia, a tiny country in Africa, is the only nation that’s on track to cut emissions and undertake its share of actions to keep the world from exceeding the Paris agreement goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, the report said.

Only one industrialized nation — the United Kingdom — is even close to doing what it should to cut emissions of heat-trapping gases and finance clean energy for poorer nations, the Climate Action Tracker reported Wednesday.

In May, after President Biden’s climate summit, enough nations had promised big enough carbon pollution cuts that the tracker said the “emissions gap” — the difference between emissions projections with pledges and what’s required to meet the 1.5 degree goal — dropped 11%.

Advertisement

“That momentum has not been maintained,” said report co-author Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics. “We’re running short of countries stepping up with additional emission commitments to close the gap.”

Unlike its previous reports, which just looked at promises to cut carbon pollution and policy changes, the new ratings include money issues. Finance is critical to climate negotiations this fall in Scotland, so the report examined commitments by rich nations to help pay for clean energy for poor nations, said Hare, a climate scientist.

Wilmington, California-June 9, 2021-The Phillip 66 Los Angeles refinery in Wilmington, California was built in 1919 and produces produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels, which are distributed by pipeline and by truck to customers in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The town of Wilmington, California has one of the highest ozone levels in the United States. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

For Subscribers

Burned trees and billions in cash: How a California climate program lets companies keep polluting

Climate credits sold to California polluters bring billions to landowners. But scientists ask if that’s an environmental investment or a Ponzi scheme.

That hurt the United States and European Union rankings.

The report called efforts by the United States, the European Union, Germany and Japan “insufficient” and more in line with global warming of 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) since the late 19th century.

The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since that time, so these countries are on track to make the world 1.9 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than now.

Although the U.S. official emissions pledge is almost sufficient, the overall grade “reflects that Biden hasn’t got his policies in place,” said Hare. The report gave U.S. financial aid commitments the worst grade possible.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California-June 24, 2021-Recently Imported cars are parked after being unloaded in the Port of Los Angeles. They will be trucked. or put on trains, to be transported around the country. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

California’s electric car revolution, designed to save the planet, also unleashes a toll on it

In the name of climate action, California pushed the world toward electric cars. But building enough of them is creating its own environmental crises.

China, the highest carbon emitter, and third-highest carbon polluter India are what the report calls “highly insufficient” or more in line with 4 degrees Celsius (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times.

“We just don’t see enough action coming from China,” Hare said.

Hare said Brazil and Mexico “went backwards” on their fight to curb warming. The report lists Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand on the bottom.

Climate & EnvironmentScienceWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement