Photos: Don’t come. You could be arrested | Lake Elsinore closes access to latest poppy ‘superbloom’

A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a “superbloom” of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year’s deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.

The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale — and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now off-limits, according to Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson.

California Highway Patrol Lt. Craig Palmer said that the agency has already begun saturation patrols of the area and that freeway shoulders are for use only in emergencies.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco warned that there will be zero tolerance for parking violations and the result could be a citation, towing or worse.

Poppies have not been abundant in Walker Canyon in the past three years due to the drought. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

A close-up view of the spring California poppies blooming early this year covering patches of the upper slopes of Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jeff Foster was able to take in a scenic hike to view the poppies before the city closed the area to the public. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)