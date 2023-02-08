Photos: Don’t come. You could be arrested | Lake Elsinore closes access to latest poppy ‘superbloom’

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a “superbloom” of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year’s deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested.
The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale — and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now off-limits, according to Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson.
California Highway Patrol Lt. Craig Palmer said that the agency has already begun saturation patrols of the area and that freeway shoulders are for use only in emergencies.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco warned that there will be zero tolerance for parking violations and the result could be a citation, towing or worse.
Stay tuned for more Repowering the West
Get our Boiling Point newsletter for the next installment in this series — and behind-the-scenes stories.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.