On World Ocean Day on Thursday, students from Tuffree Middle School in Placentia took part in a science trip in the marine protected area off Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach. They collected water samples, and did plankton studies and fish counts through the Crystal Cove Conservancy program in partnership with Davey’s Locker Whale Watching & Sportfishing.

Juan Rojas-Avelar, 14, left, and Sebastian Ramos-Rodriguez, 13, both students from Tuffree Middle School, throw a net out that will collect plankton off the coast of Newport Beach on World Ocean Day. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Sea lions sleep on an ocean marker off the coast of Newport Beach on World Ocean Day. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Moyinoluwa Jaiyeola,13, watches common dolphins on a student science trip off of Newport Beach with a group of students from Tuffree Middle School. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Pelicans fly off the coast of Newport Beach, where students collect science data in a marine protected area. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Alejandra Jimenez, left, and Jalen Telles, both 13, take pH and temperature water samples during an on-the-water science field trip. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Roame, left, of education programs with Newport Landing and Davey’s Locker Whale Watching, goes over the types of plankton students have collected and how to log their work with Jacquelyn Garcia, 14, center, and Janessa Pineda, 14. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

On World Ocean Day, students from Tuffree Middle School board a boat to participate in a marine protected area science cruise field trip to collect plankton, sample water and identify fish in the kelp forest through the use of GoPro cameras. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)