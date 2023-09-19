Ask a Reporter: How to watch ‘Our Climate Change Challenge’ live event

This aerial view shows the Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz County, built in 1857, damaged after storms this year.

Los Angeles Times reporters Rosanna Xia and Sammy Roth will discuss “Our Climate Change Challenge” during a livestreaming conversation starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

You can watch this free event on YouTube, Facebook or the X platform, previously known as Twitter. Sign up on Eventbrite for direct watch links.

City Editor Maria L. La Ganga will moderate the discussion, which is based on a Times special report exploring the state of climate change in California — and how we can do our part.

“Our Climate Change Challenge” is an in-depth look at timely topics including the state of California’s coast, recycling, composting, solar energy at home, sustainable design, electric cars, public transit, reduced-waste kitchens, Southern California’s air quality and how we’re increasingly drowning in plastic.

This climate event is the latest installment of Ask A Reporter, the live meet-up series in which Los Angeles Times journalists discuss the news and answer your questions about the stories we cover.

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter who specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She’s also the author of the book “California Against the Sea: Visions for our Vanishing Coastline,” which will be published next week.

Sammy Roth covers energy for The Times and is currently finishing Part 4 of “Repowering the West,” a deeply reported series on the transition to renewable power. He also writes the popular Boiling Point newsletter.

When senior editor Alice Short was tasked with leading this climate project, she decided to focus on an idea that touches us all: consumption. The things we buy, the choices we make, are the driving force for the economy. The result, “Our Climate Change Challenge,” is what our team found and shared and how readers can start to focus on these issues in their own lives.

You can sign up for Boiling Point here. Read the entire climate project here.

